TGSPDCL increases ex gratia for electrocution deaths to Rs 8L

Hyderabad: Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TGSPDCL) on Tuesday, July 28, enhanced the ex gratia amount for electrocution deaths to Rs 8 lakh. This order applies to deaths that occurred from April 1 this year.

Earlier, the ex gratia amount for electrocution deaths of non-departmental persons was Rs 5 lakh.

The amount will be payable to a legal heir, with Rs 7.2 lakh being paid as a fixed deposit and Rs 80,000 being paid in cash.

For animals, the amount is still Rs 40,000 for cattle and Rs 7,000 for goats and sheep.