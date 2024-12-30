TGSRTC aero rider city buses to pass via Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced operating two Aero Rider City Ordinary buses from Tukkuguda to Shamshabad via Hyderabad airport and vice-versa from January 1, 2025.

TGSRTC is running these special services to cater to the needs of the employees working in Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), employees working in various cargo companies, and the staff of various pharma companies in that area.

The monthly bus pass costs Rs 1,150 and it can be obtained at the bus pass center at the airport. The bus pass will also apply to city ordinary and suburban services.

Timings

The timings of the Aero Rider City buses from Shamshabad bus station to Tukkuguda are 6 am, 7:05 am, 8:15 am, 9:20 am, 10:25 am, 11:30 am, 12:50 pm, 1:55 pm, 3 pm, 4:05 pm, 5:10 pm and 6:15 pm.

The timings of this special bus service from Tukkuguda to Shamshabad bus station via Hyderabad airport are 6 am, 7:05 am, 8:15 am, 9:20 am, 10:25 am, 11:30 am, 12:50 pm, 1:55 pm, 3 pm, 4:05 pm, 5:10 pm and 6:15 pm.

Pushpak buses from Lingampally to Hyderabad Airport from Dec 15

TGSRTC is set to enhance public transport connectivity with the launch of Pushpak bus services from Lingampally to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

RTC executive director C Vinod Kumar announced this initiative to provide a reliable and comfortable travel option for passengers heading to the Hyderabad airport from the area.

The Pushpak bus services from Lingampalli to the Hyderabad Airport will commence with the first bus departing Lingampalli at 5:45 am and the last bus leaving at 8:45 pm. From the airport, the first bus will start its journey at 7:30 am, while the final service of the day will depart at 10:30 pm.

This schedule is designed to provide convenient travel options for passengers throughout the day.