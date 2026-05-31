TGSRTC driver attacked in Sangareddy for not stopping at bus stop

Hyderabad: A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus driver was assaulted by a group of youths for allegedly not stopping at the bus stop in Annaram, Sangareddy district.

A young man claimed the RTC bus did not stop where he was standing. Enraged, he and his friends followed the bus and, at one point, blocked it, demanding the driver come out.

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When the bus driver questioned what had happened, the men started abusing him in filthy language. Angry, the driver did not hold back, and a physical fight followed, in the presence of passengers and bystanders.

Later, speaking to the media, the TGSRTC bus driver claimed there was no one at the stop, and hence he did not stop. His statement was corroborated by a woman passenger, who said the young men were standing on the other side of the road.