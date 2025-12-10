TGSRTC expands connectivity to 373 new locations

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has expanded its services to 373 new colonies under its ‘Hyderabad Connect’ plan, benefitting over 7.6 lakh city residents.

These services will be made available starting this month (December) and will prove useful to software employees mainly in the Hitech City, Gachibowli, Financial District and Uppal areas.

Out of the 373 new colonies added, 243 were selected from the Hyderabad region and 130 from the Secunderabad region.

Number of colonies added to the Hyderabad region depot wise is as follows:

Dilsukhnagar: 55 colonies

Rajendranagar: 51 colonies

Midhani: 42 colonies

Bandlaguda: 34 colonies

Mehdipatnam: 17 colonies

Ibrahimpatnam: 14 colonies

Hayatnagar-1: 12 colonies

Hayatnagar-2: 10 colonies

Falaknuma: 7 colonies

Maheshwaram: 1 colony

The number of colonies added to the Secunderabad region depot-wise is as follows:

Jeedimetla: 36 colonies

Chengicherla: 25 colonies

Kukatpally: 21 colonies

Medchal: 10 colonies

Uppal: 10 colonies

HCU: 8 colonies

Miyapur-2: 7 colonies

Cantonment: 6 colonies

Raniganj: 4 colonies

Kushaiguda: 3 colonies

On this occasion, transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar stated, “We have launched the ‘Hyderabad Connect’ program with the intention of ensuring that the residents of the newly formed colonies within Greater Hyderabad do not face any transportation problems.”

He said that extensive field surveys were conducted to select the new colonies based on the requests and needs of the people. The increased connectivity from these colonies to job centres like the IT corridor and the Financial District will save travel time and expenses while also reducing the public’s reliance on private vehicles, he said.

Residents can check the availability of these buses on the TGSRTC Gamyam app.

65 new electric buses flagged off at Ranigunj depot

Ponnam Prabhakar also flagged off 65 new electric buses at the Ranigunj depot under the 500-bus project, comprising 450 non-AC and 50 AC low-floor buses.

So far, 325 buses have been flagged off, and the remaining 175 buses are scheduled for induction in January 2026.

Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Lakshmi, deputy mayor Mote Srilatha Reddy, local Corporator Sucharith, RTC managing director Y Nagireddy and other officials attended the event.