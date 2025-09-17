TGSRTC invites applications for driver and shramik posts

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board on Wednesday, September 17, issued a notification inviting applications for the posts of drivers in shramiks in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC).
No of vacancies, pay scale
There are a total of 1,000 vacancies for the driver’s post with a pay scale of Rs 20,960 – 60,080.
For the post of shramiks, there are 743 vacancies with a pay scale of Rs 16,550 – 45,030.
Eligible candidates can apply online in the prescribed proforma, which will be made available on the official website from 8:00 am on October 8 till 5:00 pm on October 28.
Detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, procedure for online application, distribution of vacancies, selection procedure and instructions to the candidates, etc., has been made available on the TGSRTC website.