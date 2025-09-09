TGSRTC launches ‘Yatradanam’ allowing people to sponsor trips for the needy

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) on Tuesday, September 9, launched ‘Yatradanam’, a new initiative under which orphans, destitute elderly, differently-abled individuals, and underprivileged students will be able to enjoy bus trips through donations.

Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar unveiled the poster for the program at the Ministers’ Quarters in Hyderabad.

Under the new initiative, citizens, NRIs, corporates and NGOs can donate to the Yatradanam Fund and sponsor tours to temples, tourist destinations and recreational trips.

TGSTRTC has also designed special tour packages covering famous pilgrimage sites and tourist destinations in the state, for which AC, Super Luxury, Deluxe, and Express buses will be arranged based on the donations received.

Buses will need to be booked one week in advance, and the fare will be calculated on a per-kilometer basis.

To book a bus, one can contact their local RTC depot officials or call the helpline at 040 69440000 / 040 23450033.

At the event, minister Ponnam Prabhakar and RTC managing director Sajjanar each announced a donation of one lakh to the Yatra Daanam fund.