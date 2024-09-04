TGSRTC offers 10% off on Hyderabad-Vijayawada buses amid heavy rains

Hyderabad: To ease the financial burden on passengers travelling between Hyderabad and Vijayawada due to heavy rains and flooding, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) is offering a 10 percent discount on Rajdhani AC and Super Luxury buses on this route.

The discount aims to alleviate the cost for travellers, particularly during the busy weekends. The concession applies to trips between Hyderabad and Vijayawada and is expected to save approximately Rs 30 to Rs 50.

TGSRTC officials stated that the corporation is already offering concessions to passengers who book in advance.

Train services on Vijayawada-Hyderabad route set to be restored

After four days, the movement of trains between Vijayawada and Hyderabad is set to be restored on Wednesday, September 4, with the repair of damaged track in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district, officials said

After the restoration of one of the tracks damaged in floods, the South Central Railway (SCR) operated the Sanghamitra Express without passengers towards Hyderabad as a trial run.

The officials said they would later allow the Guntur-Secunderabad Golconda Express on the restored track on the Kazipet-Vijayawada trunk route. The Guntur Express will be reaching Secunderabad via Guntur, Vijayawada, and Warangal.

As only the upline has been restored, the railway authorities are allowing trains coming to Hyderabad via Warangal. The trains from Hyderabad towards Warangal will be allowed later in the day after restoration of the downline.

The railway authorities completed the repair of one of the damaged tracks on the Intakanne–Kesamudram section in Mahabubabad district. Heavy rains and floods had damaged the track at six locations on September 1.

The damage disrupted the rail traffic on the main truck, resulting in the cancellation of more than 500 trains during the last four days.

Several other trains were either partially cancelled or diverted. The repair of the damaged track was taken up on a war footing. About 500 employees participated in the restoration work, which continued round the clock for two days.

After re-opening both up and down lines, the SCR plans to completely restore the train services from Thursday.