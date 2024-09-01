56 passengers in TGSRTC bus trapped in floodwaters rescued in Warangal

Hyderabad: 56 passengers aboard a Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus were successfully rescued by Nekkonda police in Warangal district after the bus became trapped in floodwaters at the outskirts of Topanpalle village on Saturday night, August 31.

The passengers spent the night on the bus, which was immobilized due to the rising water levels.

The Neekonda police, equipped with an earth mover, worked diligently to reach the stranded vehicle and facilitate the safe evacuation of all individuals on board.

The heavy rains that have battered the region not only impacted bus services but also disrupted train operations, further complicating travel and transportation in Telangana.

Good morning sir, the above bus stucked in flood, all the passengers and RTC staff shifted to a safe place with the help of Nekkonda police sir. DM/MHBD — TGSRTC (@TGSRTCHQ) September 1, 2024

As authorities continue to monitor the situation, efforts are underway to assist those affected by the flooding and to restore normalcy in the region.

Floodwaters have overflowed from drains into various neighborhoods in the tri-cities of Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Kazipet, creating challenging conditions for residents.

Several areas within the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) faced a flood-like scenario, with both main roads and side streets submerged.

In response to the situation, GWMC officials have taken precautionary steps, including deploying Special Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams.

A control room has been set up at the GWMC headquarters to oversee the management of the crisis. Residents are encouraged to report any issues using the special toll-free numbers: 1800 425 1980, 9701999645, and 9701999676.

GWMC Mayor Gundu Sudha Rani and Commissioner Ashwini Tanaji Wakade have ordered the cancellation of GWMC employees’ leaves to ensure adequate staffing.

Employees are required to stay alert and assist in evacuating residents from low-lying areas to rehabilitation centres if needed. Additionally, Katakshapur Lake in Athmakur Mandal of Warangal district is overflowing, disrupting small vehicle traffic on National Highway 163.