TGSRTC plans 2,800 e-buses for Hyderabad by 2027 via retrofitting

TGSRTC plans to introduce 2,800 EV buses in Hyderabad by 2027, converting 240 diesel buses through retrofitting and expanding charging infrastructure across new and existing depots.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 13th February 2026 4:23 pm IST|   Updated: 13th February 2026 5:25 pm IST
Electric bus parked on city street with modern buildings in background.
TGSRTC electric bus.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced plans to expand its electric bus fleet as part of efforts to reduce urban air pollution and promote environmentally sustainable public transport in Hyderabad.

According to an official statement, the corporation is implementing a strategy to convert existing diesel buses into electric vehicles through a retrofitting process.

TGSRTC invited tenders for the retrofitting project on September 15, 2025, and concluded the process on September 30, 2025. Contracts were awarded to Sai Green Mobility for the conversion of 200 buses and to Kalyani Powertrain Limited for 40 buses.

Add as a preferred source on Google

2800 e-buses within Hyderabad’s ORR by 2027: TGSRTC target

The corporation has set a target of introducing 2,800 electric buses within the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits by 2027. Officials stated that increased public transport usage and reduced reliance on private vehicles are expected to contribute to lower emission levels and improved public health outcomes.

At present, 325 electric buses are operating under six city depots. An additional 175 buses are expected to be inducted during the current financial year. To support the growing fleet, charging infrastructure is being developed at 19 additional depots.

The corporation is also planning to construct 10 new depots and 10 charging stations.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Estimated cost of project at Rs 392 cr

The estimated cost for the proposed infrastructure development is around Rs 392 crore, the statement said.

The release also noted that in 2023, a diesel bus from the Mushirabad depot was converted into an electric bus in collaboration with a private firm. The vehicle is currently operating under the Uppal depot.

TGSRTC Managing Director Y Nagi Reddy stated that the initiative is aimed at strengthening Hyderabad’s public transport system while promoting sustainable mobility.

Senior officials and representatives of the participating firms were present at a meeting held at Bus Bhavan in connection with the initiative, the statement added.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 13th February 2026 4:23 pm IST|   Updated: 13th February 2026 5:25 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button