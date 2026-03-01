TGSRTC reduces fares for Metro Deluxe and AC Metro buses

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has decided to reduce fares by Rs 5-10 for Metro Deluxe and AC Metro buses to improve occupancy levels. The revised fares will be applicable for three months starting from March 1.

“As the Mahalakshmi scheme is not applicable to these buses, and the fares are slightly higher, people are reluctant to choose them, we have introduced the fare reductions to see if occupancy levels improve. Further decisions will be taken based on the response.” TGSRTC’s Chief Traffic Manager Sridevi told Siasat.com.

Fares for journeys up to 2 km will remain the same at Rs 15, and fares for longer journeys will be reduced by Rs 5-10.

The revised fares are expected to benefit thousands of commuters in the summer months.