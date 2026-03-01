TGSRTC reduces fares for Metro Deluxe and AC Metro buses

Fares for journeys up to 2 km will remain the same at Rs 15, and fares for longer journeys will be reduced by Rs 5-10.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 1st March 2026 6:29 pm IST
Two Hyderabad Metro buses, a Deluxe and an AC Metro, parked side by side, highlighting fare reduction.
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has decided to reduce fares by Rs 5-10 for Metro Deluxe and AC Metro buses to improve occupancy levels. The revised fares will be applicable for three months starting from March 1.

“As the Mahalakshmi scheme is not applicable to these buses, and the fares are slightly higher, people are reluctant to choose them, we have introduced the fare reductions to see if occupancy levels improve. Further decisions will be taken based on the response.” TGSRTC’s Chief Traffic Manager Sridevi told Siasat.com.

Fares for journeys up to 2 km will remain the same at Rs 15, and fares for longer journeys will be reduced by Rs 5-10.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

The revised fares are expected to benefit thousands of commuters in the summer months.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 1st March 2026 6:29 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button