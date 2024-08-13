TGSRTC rolls out 13 metro deluxe buses in Hyderabad, Secunderabad

Hyderabad: The TGSRTC has announced the addition of 13 new Metro Deluxe buses in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, expanding the existing fleet of nine that were launched on August 3.

According to TNIE, the new additions include seven buses operating between Uppal and Mehdipatnam (bus number 300). Two buses will run from Secunderabad to ECIL (16A) and JBS to Abdullapurmet (290U). Additionally, one bus will travel from Kacheguda railway station to Gandimaisamma (83J/272).

The decision comes after the Telangana government’s Mahalakshmi scheme led to a significant reduction in TGSRTC’s ticket revenue, decreasing by approximately 70%. An internal inspection revealed that only 30% of passengers are currently paying for their tickets

To address this, TGSRTC is launching the Metro Deluxe buses in phases. With over 80% of the city’s bus fleet consisting of City Ordinary and Metro Express buses, the introduction of Metro Deluxe buses is aimed at establishing a new revenue stream for the TGSRTC.

On Monday, August 12, the TGSRTC announced the launch of 70 electric super luxury buses operating from Karimnagar to various destinations. In the initial phase, 33 of these buses will start service between Karimnagar and Hyderabad shortly.

Although regional authorities requested 100 buses, the corporation has allocated only 70.