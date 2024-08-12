TGSRTC to introduce 300 metro deluxe buses to boost revenue

All passengers, including women, will be required to pay fares on the new Metro Deluxe buses.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th August 2024 1:56 pm IST
Telangana: GO allowing free RTC bus travel for women, transpersons issued
Representational image

Hyderabad: Three hundred Metro Deluxe buses will soon be introduced by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) in Hyderabad to increase ticket revenue. Currently, around 50 of these buses are already operating from depots like Kushaiguda, Ranigunj, and Hayathnagar-1.

Unlike the City ordinary and Metro Express buses, which are covered under the Mahalakshmi scheme, all passengers, including women, will be required to pay fares on the new Metro Deluxe buses. The Mahalakshmi scheme, which currently benefits around 14 lakh women passengers daily, will not be applicable to these buses.

The decision comes after the Telangana government’s Mahalakshmi scheme led to a significant reduction in TGSRTC’s ticket revenue, decreasing by approximately 70%. An internal inspection revealed that only 30% of passengers are currently paying for their tickets.

To address this, TGSRTC is launching the Metro Deluxe buses in phases. With over 80% of the city’s bus fleet consisting of City Ordinary and Metro Express buses, the introduction of Metro Deluxe buses is aimed at establishing a new revenue stream for the TGSRTC.

Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th August 2024 1:56 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button