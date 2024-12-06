TGSRTC to launch 353 new e-buses in Hyderabad by March 2025

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced that by March 2025, 353 new electric buses will be introduced in Hyderabad, in addition to 446 electric buses to be introduced in Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Warangal, Nalgonda and Suryapet.

In its progress report during the one-year since the formation of the Congress government, TGSRTC has informed that women have availed 116.13 crore free rides through the Mahalakshmi scheme since its introduction, fetching a revenue of Rs 3,913.81 crore for the corporation in the form of the amount reimbursed by the state government.

TGSRTC informed that the number of passengers utilising the bus services has increased from a daily average of 45 lakh to 58 lakh after the introduction of the scheme, with an increase of 27 percent per day, and female passengers have increased from 40 percent to 65 percent.

1389 new TGSRTC buses launched in 1 year; other achievements

The corporation has stated that 1,389 new buses have been introduced in the last year, among which were 10 Rajadhani AC buses in Hyderabad-Srisailam route, 75 deluxe buses and 125 metro deluxe buses in Hyderabad, and 251 electric buses introduced in Hyderabad, Karimnagar and Nizamabad.

For the welfare of RTC employees, the state government implemented 21 percent fitment in May this year, which has benefited 42,057 employees and 11,014 retired employees, the corporation stated.

TGSRTC also stated that Rs 1 crore insurance for the death of an RTC employee was being given, and 440 employees received awards for their outstanding performance.

The TGSRTC Hospital at Tarnaka was also upgraded as a super speciality hospital, with MRI, CT Scan, emergency wards, 24-hour pharmacy and physiotherapy units built.

With regard to jobs in the corporation, 3,038 posts have been sanctioned after 12 years recently, and 557 posts vacant posts have been filled through compassionate appointments.

In addition to 2 new bus depots approved for Peddapalli and Eturunagaram, the bus station in Husnabad has been beautified and the one in Jangaon has been expanded.