TGSRTC to run special buses for school children from Monday

Hyderabad: Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced that special buses will operate for school children from Monday, June 15.

TGSRTC Managing Director Y Nagi Reddy has directed officials across all regions to operate an adequate number of school buses on all routes to ensure students face no transportation difficulties.

Noting that the new academic year comprises 227 working days, he said that transport facilities have been readied to ensure students reach their destinations safely and on time. Officials and depot managers have been asked to remain to remain vigilant at the field level and oversee transport arrangements.

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He also called for aligning bus services with school timings, particularly for students commuting from rural areas, and mandated the restoration of all previously operated school bus routes.

Nagi Reddy asked field staff to ensure strict adherence to schedules during morning and evening hours so that students do not have to wait long for buses, and to operate additional trips wherever necessary.