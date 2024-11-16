TGSRTC to run special buses for TSPSC Group III exam centres on Nov 17, 18

Hyderabad: To provide increased accessibility to the candidates appearing for the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group III examination, Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) will run special buses from various places to exam centres across the city between November 17 (Sunday) and November 18 (Monday).

In a statement released by TGSRTC on Saturday, the special busses will ensure candidates reach their exam centers on time which is scheduled to take place between 10 am to 2:30 pm, and 3 pm to 5:30 pm on Sunday and between 10 am to 12:30 pm on Monday.

The special buses will also transport candidates back to their destinations after the exams, the TGSRTC statement said.

TGSRTC has also set up help desks at various bus stations to guide candidates about which bus to take.

Further, communication centres have been opened at Secunderabad’s Rathifile bus station and Koti bus stand for candidates.

The communication centres can be contacted at: Koti Bus Stand: +919959226160 Rathifile Bus Station: +919959226154