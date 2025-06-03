Thar driver rams into man after Instagram spat turns violent; video goes viral

A man was struck by a Mahindra Thar SUV and thrown into a roadside drain in Noida’s Sector-53 over a social media dispute registered at the Noida Sector-24 police station. A video of the incident has gone viral.

According to police officials, the victim and the assailant were acquainted with each other and were having an argument on Instagram.

“There was a dispute between the two parties under the police station Sector-24 area regarding comments on the social media platform. Both sides are familiar with each other,” said the additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), Noida, Sumit Kumar Shukla.

The conflict began online and resulted in a heated physical exchange in Sector 53 before turning extremely violent.

The video depicts Noida resident Saurabh Yadav bleeding profusely with torn clothes, before being struck by the Mahindra Thar SUV at high speed. The viral clip of the incident was filmed by onlookers who rushed to help the victim. The accused fled the scene immediately and is now absconding.

Noida Sector 24 police have registered a case under relevant sections for rash driving, causing hurt, and criminal intimidation. ADCP Shukla further stated, “A police team has been formed for the arrest of the accused, registering the prosecution under the relevant sections by the police station Sector-24.”

A special team has been formed to identify and arrest the driver of the SUV. Authorities are said to be examining video footage, witness statements, and Instagram posts. The incident has left the general public and social media viewers stunned and shocked, an example of online arguments resulting in real-world violence.