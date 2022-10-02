Tharoor gets very little support from home state Kerala for Cong prez polls

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, a three-time MP from Thiruvananthapuram who has filed nomination papers for the party’s presidential post, is getting very little support from his home state Kerala.

While he got a shot in the arm after a few young leaders, including Hybi Eaden MP, K.S. Sabarinathan former MLA and M.K. Raghavan MP, supported him, Mallikarjun Kharge has the support of the party’s bigwigs.

Leader of Opposition in Kerala V.D. Satheeshan said that even though he enjoys an excellent personal rapport with Shashi Tharoor, he would vote for Mallikarjun Kharge.

Satheeshan said, “Tharoor’s decision to contest the election is not wrong. But I have decided to support Kharge.”

Senior leader of the Congress party and former KPCC president Ramesh Chennithala, while speaking to media persons said, “Tharoor has the right to contest the election as the Congress high command has itself said that it’s an open election. However, Kharge is the apt candidate and I have decided to cast my vote in favour of Mallikarjun Kharge who is a very senior leader of the Congress party with experience and has grassroots exposure.”

Congress presidential poll is slated to be held on October 17.