The beauty of unity in diversity of Indians far away from home

Jeddah: The NRI community has been increasingly divided on political, religious and generational views as a result of the rapid spread of disinformation, and polarizing, social media campaigns promoting division on religious lines that are weakening India’s secular-democratic fabric.

Despite deepening polarization and tough times, no one can deny that Indians prefer unity in diversity and it runs strong in the blood, at least for most NRIs in the Gulf.

At a time when the diaspora in other parts of the world indulged divisively, two NRIs in Saudi Arabia – one Hindu and the other Muslim – exemplify the unity of Indians.

A Hindu based in Riyadh ran from pillar to post to help his Muslim colleague, who met with a fatal road accident in the holy city of Madinah. In another case, a Muslim colleague went out of his way to help his Hindu bedridden colleague.

Satish Nambaru, a native of Vishakapatnam in Andhra Pradesh works in Riyadh. His relatives Mohammed Shoeb and Mohammed Waseem, both hailing from Warangal also work in the same firm where Satish was employed.

The duo of Waseem and Shoeb met with a fatal road accident near Madinah recently when they were returning from the holy city after praying at the Prophet’s Mosque. The car in which they were travelling overturned, and they were injured seriously. The Red Crescent ambulance team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the King Fahad Hospital in Madinah.

The car that met with an accident

When Satish came to know about the tragedy, he distraughtly ran for help as he couldn’t enter Madinah.

With the help of noted community worker Muzammil Shaikh in Riyadh, Satish not only managed to provide all required support in Madinah but also personally took care of the patient in Riyadh upon return.

It’s noteworthy to mention that patient’s iqama had expired and he was out of ambit of medical insurance and Satish’s assistance made difference.

In another inspirational case, Afroz Khan’s action displayed that differences can’t divide Indians.

Bedridden Renka Rajeshwar

Afroz Khan was for everything for bedridden Renka Rajeshwar. Hailing from Jagtial district and working as a labourer in Riyadh, Rajeshwar was injured with multi fractures and surgery was performed.

Afroz Khan who shown humanity

Unable to move without support, Afroz Khan provided Rajeshwar with support despite working on a marginal salary. Khan took a leave of 15 days at a loss of pay to be with Rajeshwar and support him.

Such actions remind us that despite polarization, Indians follow the religion of humanity.

Many of the current generations of young Indians may not be aware of ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’, a blockbuster movie of 1977 themed on unity in diversity.