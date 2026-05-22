The Congress needs a ‘war room’

Some ideas arrive not as commentary but as diagnosis. Rohit Pajni’s “The Shape of Reality,” published on Substack, diagnoses institutional sclerosis. Pajni’s thesis is devastatingly precise. Organisations that achieve greatness, he argues, eventually become prisoners of that greatness. They lose the ability to distinguish between the wisdom that engineered their ascent and the rituals that now merely surround it. Success breeds resources, resources breed monuments, monuments breed narcissism. The organisation ceases to be a living organism and becomes a mausoleum of its own legend.

It would be convenient to treat this as an abstract theory. But hold it against the Indian National Congress (INC), and the framework ceases to be a metaphor. It becomes an autopsy

INC’s structural collapse

The Congress decline is not the story of a party that ran bad campaigns or chose the wrong slogans. It is the story of an institution that confused identity with ideology, inheritance with relevance and ritual with purpose. Three structural pathologies drove the collapse.

The INC built its post-independence architecture around a singular command structure. This was arguably necessary during the formative decades, when a newly sovereign nation needed the gravitational pull of a unified political centre. But what was a strategic asset in 1952 became a structural liability by 2004 and a fatal flaw by 2014.

Consider the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections – a concrete illustration Pajni does not use, but which proves his point. The Congress, despite governing at the Centre, failed to read the seismic anger over corruption, inflation and civic neglect that a street movement led by Anna Hazare had already mapped for them. Local leaders in Delhi who understood this ground-level fury were overruled or ignored by a high command more preoccupied with managing optics than governing.

The result was the spectacular emergence of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which simply did what Congress refused to: listen at the periphery. The Congress lost not to a superior force but to its own deafness.

This is Pajni’s “calcification” made electoral. The party’s nervous system had effectively stopped transmitting signals from the extremities to the brain.

‘Heirloom is the tool’ confusion

Perhaps no political organisation in democratic history has leaned so heavily, for so long, on a founding legacy. The Congress’ role in the Independence movement is historically unimpeachable. But legacy is not a governing philosophy – it is merely a credential. Credentials open doors, they do not run governments.

The 2009 to 2014 United Progressive Alliance (UPA)-II period illustrates this pathology with clinical precision. The party governed as though historical legitimacy granted moral immunity. When the 2G spectrum scandal broke, when the coal allocation controversy erupted, when food inflation eroded the purchasing power of ordinary families, the Congress responded with the language of legacy rather than the language of accountability. Its spokespeople invoked Nehru’s vision while citizens were paying Rs 80 for a kg of onions.

The electorate, particularly the cohort born after 1980, for whom 1947 is history rather than memory, rendered its verdict with unambiguous clarity. By 2014, roughly 65 per cent of India’s voters had no living memory of the Independence struggle. The Congress campaign used a vocabulary that a majority of its intended voters could no longer relate to.

Pajni identifies a third dimension of sclerosis: the belief that organisational complexity signals sophistication. The INC perfected this form of institutional self-deception. Its policy articulations were frequently exhaustive and occasionally brilliant, but they were communicated in the register of governance manuals rather than popular conviction.

The 2014 Congress manifesto was a document of genuine policy depth. It addressed healthcare, education and rural employment with specificity. And it was thoroughly ignored, because the party had never invested in the infrastructure of translation: the ability to compress complex good governance into the emotional shorthand of a rally, a poster or a 30-second reel.

Meanwhile, its principal opponent communicated a single, viscerally resonant idea – development (vikas) – with such relentless consistency that it became less a slogan and more a cultural aspiration.The battle was not between good policy and bad policy. It was between a policy document and a movement. Movements win.

Pajni’s framework is diagnostic. What follows is prescriptive. An actionable architecture for renewal that goes beyond optics, beyond one leadership change, beyond one election cycle.

Federate or fossilise

The single most consequential structural reform the INC can undertake is the formal conversion from a centrally commanded national party into a genuine federation of state units, bound by shared constitutional values but operationally autonomous in strategy, candidate selection and policy positioning.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) own architecture offers an instructive, if ironic, lesson here. Despite its ideological coherence from the Centre, the party has consistently allowed state units – in Odisha before the split with Biju Janata Dal (BJD), in Tamil Nadu, in Bengal – to adapt their messaging, alliances and governance approaches to local realities.

The Congress must do the same, but go further. State presidents should be elected, not appointed. State manifestos should be authored by state units, not New Delhi. The high command should function as a constitutional guardian of values, not an operational viceroy.

Telangana in 2018 offers a cautionary parallel. The Congress entered the state Assembly elections with a strategy drafted substantially in Delhi, misreading the local dynamics of a newly carved state with its own fierce sense of political identity. It was routed. In contrast, when the Congress allowed its Himachal Pradesh unit to campaign on state-specific anti-incumbency in 2022, it won.

Decentralisation is not political generosity: it is political survival.

Museum to laboratory

The party must institutionalise a culture of strategic risk. Pajni argues that organisations must return to the risks that created their success. For Congress, this means identifying the defining anxieties of the next 20 years and staking ideological ground on them – loudly, early and unconventionally.

Three specific domains deserve priority.

The future of work: India’s gig economy now encompasses over 77 million workers, with zero formalised labour protections. The Congress has the historical credibility, as the party of organised labour, to champion a Digital Labour Rights Charter. This is not nostalgia politics. It is translating an old ideological commitment into a new material reality.

Coastal Andhra, the Sundarbans and Marathwada’s drought belt are not abstract climate statistics: These are Congress constituencies being physically destroyed by ecological collapse. A party that makes climate adaptation for the agrarian poor its central economic narrative can fuse environmental justice with the electoral arithmetic of rural distress. No major party currently owns this space.

Mental health and the aspiration economy: India’s youth are caught between soaring aspirations and structural unemployment. The mental health crisis among young Indians aged 18–30 is documented, significant and politically unaddressed. A Congress that speaks honestly about this, not with welfare language but with the language of dignity and opportunity, would be occupying territory no other national party is even approaching.

Build translators/communicators

The INC has never lacked intellectual capital. It has suffered from a chronic deficit of communicative capital: the ability to translate policy into passion. The party must invest in building political communicators; not spin doctors, but genuine public intellectuals with electoral instincts.

Look at what the BJP did with its digital infrastructure between 2011 and 2014. It built the most sophisticated grassroots digital mobilisation machine India had ever seen, converting online sentiment into offline booth management. Congress responded to this threat approximately a decade too late. The lesson is not simply “do better on social media.” It is that communication infrastructure is organisational infrastructure, and building it is as strategic as building alliances.

Congress should establish state-level political innovation labs – small, funded and empowered units tasked with testing new communication approaches, recruiting youth communicators and feeding ground intelligence upward into the leadership. These are not PR departments. They are the nervous system the party severed decades ago.

The most destabilising force within any sclerotic organisation is the suppression of productive dissent. Pajni is correct that genuine innovation emerges from friction. The Congress must move from the politics of factional whispering to the politics of structured disagreement.

This means:

Contested elections for organisational positions at every level, with independent monitoring: not managed “consensus” selections that reward loyalty over capability.

A formal Opposition voice mechanism within party councils, where dissenting positions on strategy and ideology are not merely tolerated but recorded, debated and responded to.

Term limits for organisational positions that break the dynastic local fiefdoms that have made the party’s ground-level apparatus in states like Uttar Pradesh resemble a collection of personal patronage networks rather than a political organisation.

The 2023 Congress presidential election, in which Mallikarjun Kharge was elected in a contested process, was a tentative step in the right direction. But one election does not reform a culture. The party needs this to become a systemic norm, not an exceptional gesture.

What Rohit Pajni’s framework, so elegantly articulated on Substack, ultimately demands is not a tactical pivot but a philosophical one. The INC must ask itself a question that powerful institutions rarely ask: Who are we for, if not for ourselves?

The temple of the ego is seductive precisely because it looks like strength. High walls, grand arches, accumulated history. It feels like a fortress. Pajni’s insight is that it is actually a prison. Every monument the party has erected to its own legacy has added another bar between its leadership and the society it claims to serve.

The Indian electorate, particularly its median voter born in the 1990s, does not owe the Congress its loyalty. That voter was not there in 1942. He was not at the Lahore session. He is, however, present today, navigating an economy of digital contracts and agricultural stress and urban congestion, looking for a political voice that speaks his reality, not his grandparents’ mythology.

The Congress must choose, with urgency and without sentimentality, whether it intends to be a monument or a movement. One stands still and is visited. The other walks forward and governs.

The mandate of renewal is not sentimental: it is existential.

Jai Hind.