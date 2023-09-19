The era of West’s dominance is over: Iranian President

The Iranian President, Ebhraim Raeisi known for his unambiguous and undaunted statements said on Monday that the era of West dominance is “over” stressing that Tehran has survived the thwart sanctions imposed by Western countries intended to ‘destabilise’ the country.

Raeisi stated that Iran has achieved significant progress despite sanctions at a meeting with the president of Croatia, Zoran Milanovic on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

“Despite vicious efforts of some Western countries to impose their interests and values on other nations in the world, the Islamic Republic of Iran has managed to turn sanctions and pressures into opportunities and has made significant progress in different fields, particularly technology,” President Raiesi quoted by Press TV.

He also noted that Iran’s “peaceful nuclear program” had enabled it to make great advancements in the domains of agriculture, industry, and health, stating that it “managed to treat one million patients with radiopharmaceuticals last year.”

Questioning the dual approach of the Western countries, Raeisi said, “Why do the US and European countries, that own nuclear arsenals sanction other countries from benefiting from nuclear energy?”

Raeisi also applauded Milanovic for declaring that Croatia will adopt an independent stance and emphasised Iran’s desire to strengthen Croatia’s political, economic, and trade connections.