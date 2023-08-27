Europeans interested in buying Iranian drones: Top official

Iran’s Iranian defence ministry spokesperson, Reza Talaei Nik, said on Saturday, August 26, that a number of western and European states have sought to purchase the Iranian drones, Tasnim reported.

The officer said that Iran is prepared to export military drones after fulfilling its domestic needs, provided that “political and security considerations” do not apply to the customer and Iran makes sure that its drones won’t be intended for inappropriate utility.

However, the Iranian officials did not give the names of those countries because they wished to remain anonymous. Nik further said that Iran was among the top 10 nations in the world for defense sector technology.

Iran was able to “transform from an importer of weapons to a country that manufactures about 90% of its military equipment” in just 45 years, the army official said.

The chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces claimed last week that the country had created such advanced defense products that the major militaries of the world were eager to purchase them.

In September 2022, the commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya central headquarters, Major General Gholam-Ali Rashid, lauded the Islamic Republic’s drone power, claiming, “Iran is now undoubtedly among the world’s top three drone powers.”

No military transaction canceled with Russia

In the interview, Talaei-Nik emphasised that some arms supply contracts usually take time. So, in this regard, none of the transactions that Iran has had with other countries, such as Russia, have been cancelled.

“The financial provision and exchange of the contract shall be made in compliance with all applicable laws and treaties,” he added.