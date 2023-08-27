Europeans interested in buying Iranian drones: Top official

Talaei-Nik further said that Iran is among the top 10 nations in the world for defense sector technology.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 27th August 2023 5:17 pm IST
Iran unveiled the Mohajer-10 drone during a ceremony marking Defense Industry Day on August 22, 2023. (Photo: Press TV)

Iran’s Iranian defence ministry spokesperson, Reza Talaei Nik, said on Saturday, August 26, that a number of western and European states have sought to purchase the Iranian drones, Tasnim reported.

The officer said that Iran is prepared to export military drones after fulfilling its domestic needs, provided that “political and security considerations” do not apply to the customer and Iran makes sure that its drones won’t be intended for inappropriate utility.

However, the Iranian officials did not give the names of those countries because they wished to remain anonymous. Nik further said that Iran was among the top 10 nations in the world for defense sector technology.

MS Education Academy

Iran was able to “transform from an importer of weapons to a country that manufactures about 90% of its military equipment” in just 45 years, the army official said.

Also Read
Iran swaps over 1,500 prisoners with other states since last March: Minister

The chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces claimed last week that the country had created such advanced defense products that the major militaries of the world were eager to purchase them.

In September 2022, the commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya central headquarters, Major General Gholam-Ali Rashid, lauded the Islamic Republic’s drone power, claiming, “Iran is now undoubtedly among the world’s top three drone powers.”

No military transaction canceled with Russia

In the interview, Talaei-Nik emphasised that some arms supply contracts usually take time. So, in this regard, none of the transactions that Iran has had with other countries, such as Russia, have been cancelled.

“The financial provision and exchange of the contract shall be made in compliance with all applicable laws and treaties,” he added.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 27th August 2023 5:17 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button