The Family Man season 4 is coming, confirms Manoj Bajpayee

Hyderabad: The Family Man Season 3 finally released on November 21, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers who binge-watched all seven episodes were surprised and confused after the season ended on a major cliffhanger. Many fans took to social media to ask the creators Raj and DK if more episodes were coming or if another season was planned.

Manoj Bajpayee Responds to Fans

A fan on X wrote that they watched the entire season in a day and felt the ending left too many questions. The fan also asked if the season was complete or if more episodes would be released later. Manoj Bajpayee, who plays Agent Srikant Tiwari, replied, “Sabka jawab 4th season me hoga. Jaldi milte hain.” His response confirmed that Season 4 is coming and that the wait may be shorter this time.

Prime Video has not officially announced the release date for Season 4. However, reports suggest that the writing has already begun. Filming is expected to start by mid-2026. Industry sources predict that Season 4 may arrive between early 2027 and 2028, depending on production schedules.

Mixed Reactions to Season 3

Season 3 received a mixed response from audiences. Some viewers praised the thrill, humour, emotional depth, and performances by Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, and the supporting cast. Others felt the story was not as strong as the previous seasons and believed the ending was not satisfying. Many fans, however, agreed that the new villain played by Jaideep Ahlawat stole the show.

Cast and Expectations

Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, and others are expected to return. Since Season 3 ended with Srikant facing new threats and unresolved conflicts, fans believe Season 4 will answer all the pending questions.