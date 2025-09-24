Mumbai: The finale episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix turned into a laughter-packed affair as Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar joined host Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh. Known for his quick wit, Akshay shared light-hearted moments with the duo, keeping fans entertained throughout the episode.

The trio’s conversation spanned Kapil’s busy schedule to Archana’s paycheck after the show shifted to Netflix. Akshay fondly recalled Kapil’s early days, when he would perform up to 80 shows a season, and jokingly suggested that the shorter 10-episode run this season might have impacted Archana’s remuneration, sparking laughter and curiosity among viewers.

Responding to the remark, Archana clarified that the platform had been generous with compensation. While the number of episodes was fewer compared to earlier television runs, she emphasized that her fee had not been affected.

So, how much did she earn in total for season 3 of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Archana Puran Singh’s remuneration for season 3

Archana returned to the judge’s chair, sharing it with Navjot Singh Sidhu, who made a comeback after more than five years. For her role, she reportedly charged between Rs 10 to 12 lakhs per episode, making her one of the highest-paid members on the show. For all 10 episodes of Season 3, this translates to a total remuneration of Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.2 crore.

Speaking more about the show, season 1 aired from March 30 to June 22, 2024, and season 2 from September 21 to December 14, 2024. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the announcement of Season 4.