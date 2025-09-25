The Great Indian Kapil Show 3: Kapil Sharma’s total salary for 10 episodes

Kapil Sharma reportedly commands one of the highest fees in Indian television

25th September 2025
Kapil Sharma
Mumbai: One of India’s most loved comedy and celebrity chat shows, The Great Indian Kapil Show, wrapped up its season 3 on 20 September 2025. The season, which premiered on 21 June 2025, kept audiences entertained with laughter, celebrity anecdotes, and plenty of fun.

Apart from the laughter and entertainment, the star salaries grabbed the attention of viewers. Earlier, we covered Archana Puran Singh’s total earnings for the 10-episode season. Now, let’s take a look at the host and face of the show, Kapil Sharma.

Kapil Sharma’s remuneration per episode

Kapil reportedly commands one of the highest fees in Indian television. For season 3 as the show’s main host, he earned approximately Rs. 5 crore per episode, totaling Rs. 50 crore for 10 episodes. In comparison, Kapil earned roughly 42–50 times more than Archana Puran Singh for the same season.

The season finale episode featured Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, adding more fun, action, and banter to the wrap-up episode. Fans can catch all seasons of the show on Netflix.

