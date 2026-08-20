The huge age difference between Anurag Kashyap, Shubhra Shetty

Mumbai: Age-gap relationships in Bollywood rarely escape public scrutiny, and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s romance with Shubhra Shetty is no exception. The couple, who have been together for nearly 11 years, recently addressed the two-decade difference between them and how it once made Anurag reconsider their relationship.

What is Anurag and Shubhra’s age gap?

Anurag Kashyap is currently 53, while Shubhra Shetty is in her 30s. The two reportedly have an age difference of around 20 years.

Shubhra was in her 20s and still figuring out her life when they began dating. Anurag, meanwhile, was already an established filmmaker who had experienced marriage, divorce and several personal ups and downs.

Speaking to Janice Sequeira, the filmmaker admitted that he was far more conscious of their age difference than Shubhra. He revealed that there was a time when the gap bothered him so much that he tried to distance himself from her.

“I was trying so hard to push it away,” Anurag confessed. He explained that his discomfort increased as he grew older while Shubhra continued to look almost the same. However, Shubhra did not allow the difference in their ages to dictate their relationship.

Shubhra revealed that Anurag wanted her to experience life independently instead of allowing their relationship to define her younger years. He encouraged her to go out, discover herself and return only if she still felt certain about him.

According to Shubhra, Anurag had already experienced enough in life to understand what love was not, while she was still in her 20s and trying to understand what she truly wanted.

Only a few years younger than her mother. Their unusual family dynamic also came up during the conversation. Anurag revealed that Shubhra’s mother is only around seven or eight years older than him. Despite the small difference between their ages, the filmmaker shares a close friendship with her mother.

No wedding plans for the couple

Although their age gap initially caused doubts, it has not affected the couple’s commitment to each other. When asked about marriage, Anurag revealed that Shubhra does not believe in the institution.

The filmmaker, who has previously been married twice, said he is happy being with Shubhra and does not want to lose the relationship they have built.

After nearly 11 years together, Anurag and Shubhra appear comfortable without putting a conventional label on their bond. While their 20-year age difference continues to attract attention, the couple’s decade-long relationship has lasted far longer than the initial chatter surrounding it.