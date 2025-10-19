The last bell: Bengaluru Bishop Cotton’s peon clocks off after 38 years

In an age where school bell ringers have mostly been replaced by electric chimes, one man’s dedication stood out and captured hearts across the internet.

At Bishop Cotton School, Bengaluru, Das uncle, the school’s longtime bell ringer, rang his last school bell after 38 years of service, marking the end of an era.

The Instagram caption read: “After 38 years, Das uncle rang his last bell — the man who marked every morning, every memory at Cottons. His smile, his quiet dedication, his presence — all part of the school’s heartbeat. Today, as he rang his last bell, we celebrate him, Das uncle, who made time itself feel familiar.”

His son commented on the video, adding, “For decades, he has been the heartbeat of this school, the trusted hand that kept the rhythm of learning steady.

With netizens sharing their memories, “Lunch bell meant trading snacks, sharing jokes, and running barefoot till the next class.

“Another day when a stranger has made me cry,” shared a user. This scene brings together years of memories and the unspoken loyalty of a man who has quietly kept the pulse of the school alive each day.