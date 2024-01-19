The TOP 3 finalists of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande out

Mumbai: After a rollercoaster ride of 3 months filled with drama, entertainment, and heated conflicts, Bigg Boss 17 is gearing up for its grand finale on January 28. The highly anticipated moment of crowning the season’s winner is set take place next weekend.

Salman Khan is expected to announce the top 6 finalists of the show during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar.

The first 4 contestants to secure a spot in the finale week have been revealed as Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Munawar Faruqui. However, speculation is rife regarding the fate of Ankita Lokhande, with indications that she will make it to top 5 but might not make it to the top 3.

Bigg Boss 17 Top 3 Finalists

A recent tweet by Bigg Boss Tak has sent waves of anticipation, suggesting a probable top 3 without Ankita Lokhande. The popular television personality was widely expected to secure a place in the final trio, making this potential twist all the more surprising.

Abhishek, Munawar, and Mannara are likely to make it into TOP-3 of #BiggBoss17 after today's episode.



What do you think??? #BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 18, 2024

As per the latest updates, the speculated top 3 finalists are —

1. Abhishek Kumar

2. Munawar Faruqui

3. Mannara Chopra

Well, fans are quite happy about these names and they await official confirmation as only time will unveil the official top 3 contestants set to battle for the Bigg Boss 17 trophy. The grand finale promises to be a nail-biting event as the reality show reaches its much-awaited climax.

