The Traitors 2 contestants: Total 17 names go viral, check list

The casting process for season 2 is currently underway, with the team working on finalising the contestant lineup

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th March 2026 12:35 pm IST
Talwiinder and Seema Sajdeh in talks for The Traitors 2
Talwiinder and Seema Sajdeh in talks for The Traitors 2 (Instagram)

Mumbai: Prime Video’s popular reality show The Traitors India is all set to return with a brand-new season soon. As excitement builds, several interesting names from the entertainment industry are doing the rounds online as potential contestants. Filmmaker Karan Johar will be back as the host, and this time, he is also expected to take on the role of producer.

The casting process for season 2 is currently underway, with the team working on finalising the contestant lineup. While an official announcement is still awaited, a list of both confirmed and rumoured participants has already gone viral on social media.

The Traitors season 2 contestants list

A few more names have surfaced online including —

Subhan Haleem
  1. Shahneel Gill (cricketer Shubman Gill’s sister)
  2. Seema Sajdeh
  3. Parth Samthaan
  4. Talwiinder
  5. RJ Mahvash
  6. Elli AvrRam

Apart from these, several contestants are already being reported as confirmed. These include —

  1. Elvish Yadav
  2. Munawar Faruqui
  3. Abhishek Malhan (also known as Fukra Insaan)
  4. Shweta Tiwari
  5. Rubina Dilaik
  6. Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu Baazi)
  7. Mallika Sherawat
  8. Rhea Chakraborty
  9. Shalini Passi
  10. Sanjay Kapoor
  11. Dalip Tahil

In total, 17 names have gone viral so far. However, it is important to note that the official contestant list will only be revealed once the show begins.

Like its debut season, The Traitors India Season 2 is expected to be shot at the grand Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, adding to the show’s royal and intense vibe.

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Season 1 winner

For those unaware, the first season of the show concluded with social media personality Uorfi Javed and professional poker player Nikita Luther emerging as winners. Their smart gameplay helped them outlast other contestants, including Harsh Gujral, who was eliminated just before the finale.

With a mix of reality stars, actors, and influencers, the upcoming season promises even more drama, strategy, and entertainment.

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Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th March 2026 12:35 pm IST

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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