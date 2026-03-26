Mumbai: Prime Video’s popular reality show The Traitors India is all set to return with a brand-new season soon. As excitement builds, several interesting names from the entertainment industry are doing the rounds online as potential contestants. Filmmaker Karan Johar will be back as the host, and this time, he is also expected to take on the role of producer.

The casting process for season 2 is currently underway, with the team working on finalising the contestant lineup. While an official announcement is still awaited, a list of both confirmed and rumoured participants has already gone viral on social media.

The Traitors season 2 contestants list

A few more names have surfaced online including —

Shahneel Gill (cricketer Shubman Gill’s sister) Seema Sajdeh Parth Samthaan Talwiinder RJ Mahvash Elli AvrRam

Apart from these, several contestants are already being reported as confirmed. These include —

Elvish Yadav Munawar Faruqui Abhishek Malhan (also known as Fukra Insaan) Shweta Tiwari Rubina Dilaik Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu Baazi) Mallika Sherawat Rhea Chakraborty Shalini Passi Sanjay Kapoor Dalip Tahil

In total, 17 names have gone viral so far. However, it is important to note that the official contestant list will only be revealed once the show begins.

Like its debut season, The Traitors India Season 2 is expected to be shot at the grand Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, adding to the show’s royal and intense vibe.

Season 1 winner

For those unaware, the first season of the show concluded with social media personality Uorfi Javed and professional poker player Nikita Luther emerging as winners. Their smart gameplay helped them outlast other contestants, including Harsh Gujral, who was eliminated just before the finale.

With a mix of reality stars, actors, and influencers, the upcoming season promises even more drama, strategy, and entertainment.