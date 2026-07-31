Mumbai: Prime Video has finally unveiled the contestant lineup for The Traitors 2, and the new season promises an even bigger mix of personalities. Hosted once again by Karan Johar, the reality thriller brings together 21 contestants from the worlds of Bollywood, television, sports, music, business, and social media, all set to compete in a game of strategy, deception, and survival.

Among the most talked-about names this season is Soundous Moufakir. Over the years, she has built a loyal fan following, making her one of the contestants viewers are most excited to watch. As The Traitors season 2 gears up for its premiere, here’s everything you need to know about Soundous Moufakir.

The Traitors 2 contestant Soundous Moufakir

Soundous Moufakir is a prominent Moroccan-French model, actress, and reality television star who has successfully carved a niche for herself in the Indian entertainment industry. Born and raised in Morocco, she reportedly holds a master’s degree in finance and economics and initially worked as a corporate financial analyst for major global firms. She is 31 years old.

Driven by a passion for acting, she took a bold leap and moved to India in 2021, where her rise to stardom began with her explosive stint on MTV Roadies X9. She is best known for winning the reality dating show MTV Splitsvilla X4 in 2023, which established her as a major youth icon, followed by her participation in the stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Transitioning from television into mainstream acting, Soundous made her Bollywood debut in The Kerala Story (2023) and has since expanded her repertoire into feature films like Fateh (2025), entrepreneurial ventures with her skincare brand Moromaa, and a thriving digital presence, boasting over 669K followers on her official Soundous Moufakir Instagram handle.

She has an estimated net worth of around Rs 4.1 to 4.2 crore. Her primary income sources include reality television appearances, modeling contracts, brand endorsements, and her entrepreneurial venture as the founder and CEO of her official brand.

Fans are now excited to see her Prime Video’s The Traitors Season 2 which is set to begin from August 13.