The Traitors 2: Educational qualifications of all female contestants

Mumbai: After the grand reveal of the 21 contestants of The Traitors season 2, fans have been eager to know more about their favourite celebrities beyond the screen. While many of them have built successful careers in entertainment, business and content creation, several also boast impressive educational backgrounds.

Here’s a look at the educational qualifications of all the female contestants of The Traitors Season 2.

Also Read The Traitors 2: Full and final list of 21 confirmed contestants

1. Mallika Sherawat

Bachelor’s degree in Philosophy from Miranda House, Delhi University.

2. Shalini Passi

Schooling from Modern School, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi. Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) from Jesus and Mary College, New Delhi.

3. Shweta Tiwari

Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) degree completed in Mumbai.

4. Rhea Chakraborty

Schooling: Army Public School, Ambala Cantt, and St. Clare’s School, Agra. No publicly known college degree.

5. Krystle D’Souza

Schooling: Auxilium Convent High School, Mumbai. Bachelor’s degree from St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai.

6. Parul Gulati

Acting training at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), London. Studied at the University of Mumbai.

7. Shahneel Gill

Schooling from Manav Mangal Smart School, Mohali. Higher education from Mehr Chand Mahajan DAV College for Women, Chandigarh. Hold Diploma in Business Administration from Red River College Polytechnic, Canada.

8. Soundous Moufakir

Completed schooling in Morocco. MBA in Corporate & Sustainable Finance from India.

9. Tanya Puri

Hold Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and Mass Communication from Indraprastha College for Women, Delhi University.

10. Rida Tharana

Holds Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Biotechnology and Genetics from Garden City University, Bengaluru.