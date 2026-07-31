The Traitors 2: Educational qualifications of all female contestants

Mumbai: After the grand reveal of the 21 contestants of The Traitors season 2, fans have been eager to know more about their favourite celebrities beyond the screen. While many of them have built successful careers in entertainment, business and content creation, several also boast impressive educational backgrounds.
Here’s a look at the educational qualifications of all the female contestants of The Traitors Season 2.
1. Mallika Sherawat
Bachelor’s degree in Philosophy from Miranda House, Delhi University.
2. Shalini Passi
Schooling from Modern School, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi. Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) from Jesus and Mary College, New Delhi.
3. Shweta Tiwari
Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) degree completed in Mumbai.
4. Rhea Chakraborty
Schooling: Army Public School, Ambala Cantt, and St. Clare’s School, Agra. No publicly known college degree.
5. Krystle D’Souza
Schooling: Auxilium Convent High School, Mumbai. Bachelor’s degree from St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai.
6. Parul Gulati
Acting training at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), London. Studied at the University of Mumbai.
7. Shahneel Gill
Schooling from Manav Mangal Smart School, Mohali. Higher education from Mehr Chand Mahajan DAV College for Women, Chandigarh. Hold Diploma in Business Administration from Red River College Polytechnic, Canada.
8. Soundous Moufakir
Completed schooling in Morocco. MBA in Corporate & Sustainable Finance from India.
9. Tanya Puri
Hold Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and Mass Communication from Indraprastha College for Women, Delhi University.
10. Rida Tharana
Holds Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Biotechnology and Genetics from Garden City University, Bengaluru.