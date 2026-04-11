Hyderabad: Reality show fans are gearing up for an exciting lineup of upcoming shows, including Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Lock Upp 2, and The Traitors 2. Among these, the The Traitors hosted by Karan Johar is already creating major buzz ahead of its second season.

The gripping reality show is set to return with a brand-new season, once again promising mind games, strategy, and intense drama. The grand Suryagarh Palace will serve as the stunning backdrop for the show.

Following the success of season 1, fans are eagerly waiting to see which celebrities will participate in the upcoming edition. According to reliable sources, including Film Window and entertainment content creator and former journalist Jeevika Singh, 17 contestants have been finalised so far.

The Traitors season 2 confirmed contestants

Rapper Ikka (Ankita Patyal) Rida Tharana Soundous Moufakir Prish Harman Baweja Munawar Faruqui Shweta Tiwari Abhishek Malhan Rhea Chakraborty Parul Gulati Krystle D’Souza Dalip Tahil Shahneel Gill Comedian Aditya Kulshreshth Ranveer Brar Shalini Passi Mallika Sherawat

With a total of 20 celebrities expected to compete this season, viewers can anticipate sharper strategies, unexpected alliances, shocking betrayals, and high-voltage drama. While 17 names are reportedly confirmed, the remaining three contestants are yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik and Elvish Yadav are also rumoured to join the show, although there has been no official confirmation so far.

Season 1 winners

For the unversed, season 1 of The Traitors concluded with Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther emerging as winners. Their smart gameplay helped them outlast other contestants, including Harsh Gujral, who was eliminated just before the finale.

With anticipation building around season 2, fans are now eagerly waiting for the official announcement and full contestant lineup.