Uneven pitch: Why Hyderabad is losing out on hosting international matches

In India, cricket is more than a sport – it’s an emotion. And Hyderabad has long shared an inseparable bond with the game. However, a troubling trend has emerged. The city is gradually fading from the international cricket map.

Despite hosting the India-England Test match in January 2024, the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal has since seen a drought of international fixtures. Even during the 2023 ODI World Cup, not a single match featuring the Indian team was allotted to Hyderabad. These omissions have left local fans questioning the city’s standing.

Negligence or political play?

According to the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) rotation policy, matches should be distributed equitably. The Uppal stadium, equipped with world-class facilities, fits every criterion. So, what is the hurdle?

While the internal politics and past administrative lapses of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) are partly to blame, many analysts point toward a shift in national political dynamics.

The contrast is stark when looking at neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Visakhapatnam has recently secured a consistent stream of men’s, women’s and World Cup fixtures. Speculation suggests this favouritism stems from the Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) influence within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, leading to a perceived marginalisation of Telangana’s cricketing interests.

Uppal Stadium

Reduced to a domestic hub

The passion for cricket in Hyderabad is unparalleled. Even domestic tournaments like the Syed Mushtaq Ali or Vijay Hazare trophies draw thousands. Despite this fervour, the 2025-26 Ranji season saw only four matches scheduled here – a major disappointment for fans eager to see local heroes in action.

The IPL burden

While the Indian Premier League (IPL) provides some respite, it is becoming inaccessible. Minimum ticket prices, which stood at Rs 750 in 2025, are projected to cross Rs 1,000 in 2026. Combined with the heavy goods and services tax (GST) burden, watching a live match is fast becoming an unaffordable luxury for the common fan.

The path forward

To restore Hyderabad’s cricketing glory, the HCA and the Telangana government must coordinate to lobby the BCCI effectively. If men’s international matches are unavailable, the city should host the flourishing Indian women’s team. Even the Women’s Premier League (WPL) should expand beyond its current limited venues to include metros like Hyderabad.

It is time to set aside political considerations and prioritise the spirit of the game. Only then will the dreams of ordinary cricket lovers in this historic city be realised.

By Kandukoori Rakesh

(Kandukoori Rakesh is a student of MA in Journalism and Mass Communication at the Telugu University in Hyderabad)