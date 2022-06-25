The world’s first foldable OLED TV launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The world’s first rollable OLED TV was launched on Friday for the first time in the city to enhance movies, TV shows and gaming experience.

The TV is among the latest gadgets designed by LG electronics, also an exceptional feat of engineering and is the first of its kind. It can be rolled up and rolled back into a box thus there is no need for occupying any space at home.

Addressing the gathering at the event, Business Head LG Electronics India Gireesan Gopi said, “The aesthetically designed TV comes in the size of 165 cms is flexible with self-lighting pixel technology and individual dimming control to deliver a superb picture quality.”

The TV is not only rollable but revolutionary in the home entertainment segment. LG has partnered with Dolby to give its customers a theatric experience at home. The screen size ranges from 42 inches and the biggest to 97 inches and is priced at Rs. 75 lakhs.

“We are aiming to sell at least a thousand TVs across India. With people craving the stadium and cinema hall-like effect at their homes, this OLED TV will enhance the user experience in exciting new ways. It’s a step forward in the future display technology,” he said.

“It is a true luxury product with an emphasis on saving space as the TV can be rolled back in the box,” he added.