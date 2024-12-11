Theatre staff bites off man’s ear, inspired by Pushpa 2: Report

Hyderabad: A staff member at a theatre canteen in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, bit off a man’s ear during a physical altercation that took place amid the screening of Telugu actor Allu Arjun’s hit film Pushpa 2, the Free Press Journal reported.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night, December 10 at Kajal Talkies in the Phalka Bazar area. The victim has been identified as Shabbir Khan.

According to reports, during the Pushpa 2 film’s intermission, an argument broke out between the victim and canteen staff members Raju, Chandan, and MA Khan over the payment for snacks. The disagreement quickly escalated into a fight during which one of the staff members bit off Khan’s ear, leaving him bleeding heavily.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he underwent minor surgery and received eight stitches.

After the incident at the Pushpa 2 movie, the victim filed a complaint at Inderganj police station.

A case has been registered under Sections 294 (obscene acts), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Also Read Sandhya theatre moves HC over stampede at Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 premiere

The crime has been compared to the final stunt scene in Pushpa 2 in which Allu Arjun with his hands and legs bound, fights back by biting his enemies.

The victim later mentioned that the “negative influence” of the media is encouraging ordinary people to emulate gangster-like behaviour. “Movies like Pushpa 2 have a dangerous impact, as they lead people to believe they can replicate such acts in real life,” he told the FPJ.

Further investigation is ongoing.

However, On its first day Pushpa 2 earned a massive Rs. 294 crores. The movie has maintained strong momentum, with its Telugu and Hindi versions performing exceptionally well. Early estimates show that the film hit Rs. 1000 crores on Day 6, setting a new record in Indian cinema.