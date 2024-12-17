Theft in Hyderabad: Rs 7.5L stolen from former MLAs house

Hyderabad: Some burglars allegedly broke into former MLA G Jaipal Yadav’s house in Jubilee Hills on Sunday, December 16 and stole Rs 7.5 lakh.

Yadav had kept the packet containing the money on a table at his residence and went for a walk. He returned, to find the cash missing. After enquiring about the money with family members, the former MLA approached the Jubilee Hills police.

Based on a complaint, the Jubilee Hills police registered a case of theft under section 303 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS); an investigation has been launched in the matter.

Section 303 of the BNS says “Whoever, intending to take dishonestly any movable property out of the possession of any person without that person’s consent, moves that property in order to such taking, is said to commit theft.”