‘There is lot of anger against BRS and KCR in Telangana’: Anurag Thakur

Warangal: Hitting out at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi government ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said that people in Telangana are upset with the dynasty politics and the corruption of the BRS government.

Speaking to ANI, Anurag Thakur said,” There is a lot of anger against BRS and KCR among people. People are upset with dynasty politics and corruption. KCR and his family members’ names have emerged in the Kaleshwaram project scam and Delhi’s excise policy scam.”

Calling Congress and KCR as two sides of one coin, Anurag Thakur said, “When it comes to Congress, they came to power in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh by giving fake promises, and within a year, their government and guarantees failed in Himachal Pradesh. Both are corrupt dynasties, and they make false promises.”

Earlier today, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a list of 14 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana. The party has fielded Ramchander Rao from Malkajgiri and Deshpande Rajeshwar Rao from Sangareddy.

This is the BJP’s fifth list of candidates for the Telangana assembly polls.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao filed his nomination papers for both Gajwel and Kamareddy Assembly constituencies on Thursday. This is the third time he is contesting from Gajwel; he won the 2014 and 2018 elections from this constituency. This is, however, the first time he is contesting from Kamareddy.

Telangana will go to assembly elections on November 30 and the counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

The state is set to witness a triangular contest among the BJP, BRS, and Congress. In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.