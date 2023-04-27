There will be no dearth of money to shield people from inflation: Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot was addressing the people who had come to an inflation relief camp set up in Ganeshgarh of Sriganganagar.

Chief minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot. (Photo: IANS)

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday promised there would be no shortage of resources to run the public welfare schemes and protect the common man against inflation.

Gehlot was addressing the people who had come to an inflation relief camp set up in Ganeshgarh of Sriganganagar.

During his address, he also interacted with the beneficiaries and informed them about the state public schemes.

He said that with an initiative like Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme, which freed the common man from the worry of expensive treatment, Rajasthan has emerged as a leading state in the field of health.

Gehlot said 1.35 crore women of Rajasthan will be given smartphones in a phased manner with three years of internet data free of cost. In the first phase, starting from Raksha Bandhan this year, 40 lakh women will be given these phones.

Former Minister of State for Education and Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasra said that the government has fulfilled about 92 per cent of its budget announcements.

Former deputy chief minister of Punjab and state party in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also claimed that the state schemes are providing a great relief to those in need.

