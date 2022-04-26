There will be repercussions if Roorkee Mahapanchayat is disallowed: Hindutva seer

Amidst threats by hate speech accused, Anand Swaroop Maharaj against disallowing the Hindu Mahapanchayat, section 144 has been imposed in Roorkee, Dada Jalalpur Village.

Anand Swaroop had threatened the administration with dangerous consequences against imposing Section 144 during the Hindu Mahapanchayat, scheduled to be held in Roorkee on Wednesday.

It is pertinent to note that the curfew in the village was imposed after the Supreme Court of India had directed the state to prevent hate speeches from taking place at the Hindu Mahapanchayat, similar to the event held in the capital city on April 3.

The godman said that the agenda of the Mahapanchayat is to discuss the ‘immense threat faced by Hindus from the Rohingyas, terrorists, and Muslims in the country’.

In the video released on social media, Swaroop while urging Hindus to turn up in large numbers says, “The immense threat that the Hindus face from the Rohingyas, terrorists, and Muslims are going to be a point of discussion at the Mahapanchayat tomorrow.”

He then challenged the administration against imposing Section 144, where the administration has the power to issue orders in urgent cases of the nuisance of apprehended danger.

He threatened, “If you try to restrict or stop us, then the consequences of it would be dangerous. Let us continue with the Mahapanchayat in peace.”

He then claimed that he believes in ‘ahimsa’ (non-violence) and community. He demanded the administration cooperate with them to run the event successfully, while washing his hands off the responsibility of consequences if otherwise.

He said, “if we are restricted, then we are not to be held responsible for what ensues after. The entire blame of consequences would have to be borne by the administration.”

Anand Swaroop, is another hate speech accused in the Haridwar Dharma Sansad. He had threatened a revolt like that of 1857 if the government does not listen to the demands of a Hindu Rashtra. He had also threatened people, hotels, and restaurants in Haridwar not to celebrate Christmas or else face consequences.

When videos from the hate conclave surfaced on social media, complaints were registered with the police against the leaders. Arrests were made only a month after, as the Supreme Court intervened.

Following the arrest of Yati Narshinganand and Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi for delivering hate speeches, the seer had threatened to follow the path of Bhagat Singh and bomb the assembly, if the two, the only accused arrested in the case were not released, in the span of a week.