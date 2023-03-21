These are the best places to work in Saudi Arabia in 2023

Riyadh: If you’re looking for a job in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), a global research, training, and consultancy firm Great Place to Work, has revealed the best places to work in 2023.

The firm recognised 25 large, 35 small, and medium, and the top 25 micro organisations across Saudi Arabia in its best workplaces list for 2023.

The family-run conglomerate Al-Dabbagh Group has been voted the best place to work in Saudi Arabia in the large category this year.

Also Read Looking for a job in UAE? Here are the best places to work in 2023

According to the survey, large companies are those with more than 500 employees.

Luxury retailer Chalhoub Group, PepsiCo, Hilton International Hotel chain and logistics company DHL Express round out the top five.

Cisco has been named the best workplace in Saudi Arabia in the small and medium enterprises category in 2023.

Best places to work in Saudi Arabia 2023

Large

Al Dabbagh Group

Chalhoub Group

PepsiCo

Hilton

DHL Express

SAMI Advanced Electronics Company

Dar Al Riyadh

Masdar

Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA)

Savola Foods

Deloitte Global

TAMER Healthcare

Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF)

Theeb Rent A Car Company

Budget Saudi Arabia

Landmark Group

Mosanada Logistics Services

Capital Market Authority

Arabian Trading Supplies

Issam Mohamed Khairi Kabbani & Partners Holding Company

Apparel Group

SMSA Express Transportation Company ltd

Abdul Latif Jameel Enterprises

Half Million Company

State Properties General Authority

Altanfeethi

Small and Medium

Cisco

DHL Global Forwarding

Sirar by STC

Medtronic Meta FZ-LLC

Al Muhaidib Holding Company

Kinan

Servier

L’Oreal

Asharqia Chamber

Amaq

Alkhabeer Capital

Edarat Communication and Information Technology Company

Enayah

AstraZeneca

Lean Business Services

Trax Group

Unifonic

Lucidya

SARA Group

Saudi Council of Engineers

Alkhalil Architecture Company

OCEANX

Makkiyoon

AbbVie KSA

Energy City Development Company (ECDC)

Binyah

Crew Company

BinZagr Co – Ro Ltd

TAM

DHL Supply Chain

Quality of Life Program Center

Tourism Development Fund (TDF)

Teleperformance

Athar Alkhair Holding Co

AIR PRODUCTS MIDDLE EAST INDUSTRIAL GASES LLC – KSA

Micro

Biogen

DOW

ZenHR

Top Talent Solutions

AlHadaya Center

Trahum

Elevation United Property Management Company

Khobar Health Network – Al Kornaish

Air Products Qudra

Majd Arabia

Daralesnad

ODEL

Eyad Reda Law Firm

Ghadan

Saudi Surfing Federation

Empower

Ash and Maple Management

Al-Nahdi Family Office

Tajalla Creative Agency

AcedrA BioPharmaceuticals

CoREACH

Aims Gulf Insurance Brokers

Alpha Consulting Group

Center of Legal Studies and Research

Alcon