These are the best places to work in Saudi Arabia in 2023

Riyadh: If you’re looking for a job in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), a global research, training, and consultancy firm Great Place to Work, has revealed the best places to work in 2023.
The firm recognised 25 large, 35 small, and medium, and the top 25 micro organisations across Saudi Arabia in its best workplaces list for 2023.
The family-run conglomerate Al-Dabbagh Group has been voted the best place to work in Saudi Arabia in the large category this year.
According to the survey, large companies are those with more than 500 employees.
Luxury retailer Chalhoub Group, PepsiCo, Hilton International Hotel chain and logistics company DHL Express round out the top five.
Cisco has been named the best workplace in Saudi Arabia in the small and medium enterprises category in 2023.
Best places to work in Saudi Arabia 2023
Large
- Al Dabbagh Group
- Chalhoub Group
- PepsiCo
- Hilton
- DHL Express
- SAMI Advanced Electronics Company
- Dar Al Riyadh
- Masdar
- Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA)
- Savola Foods
- Deloitte Global
- TAMER Healthcare
- Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF)
- Theeb Rent A Car Company
- Budget Saudi Arabia
- Landmark Group
- Mosanada Logistics Services
- Capital Market Authority
- Arabian Trading Supplies
- Issam Mohamed Khairi Kabbani & Partners Holding Company
- Apparel Group
- SMSA Express Transportation Company ltd
- Abdul Latif Jameel Enterprises
- Half Million Company
- State Properties General Authority
- Altanfeethi
Small and Medium
- Cisco
- DHL Global Forwarding
- Sirar by STC
- Medtronic Meta FZ-LLC
- Al Muhaidib Holding Company
- Kinan
- Servier
- L’Oreal
- Asharqia Chamber
- Amaq
- Alkhabeer Capital
- Edarat Communication and Information Technology Company
- Enayah
- AstraZeneca
- Lean Business Services
- Trax Group
- Unifonic
- Lucidya
- SARA Group
- Saudi Council of Engineers
- Alkhalil Architecture Company
- OCEANX
- Makkiyoon
- AbbVie KSA
- Energy City Development Company (ECDC)
- Binyah
- Crew Company
- BinZagr Co – Ro Ltd
- TAM
- DHL Supply Chain
- Quality of Life Program Center
- Tourism Development Fund (TDF)
- Teleperformance
- Athar Alkhair Holding Co
- AIR PRODUCTS MIDDLE EAST INDUSTRIAL GASES LLC – KSA
Micro
- Biogen
- DOW
- ZenHR
- Top Talent Solutions
- AlHadaya Center
- Trahum
- Elevation United Property Management Company
- Khobar Health Network – Al Kornaish
- Air Products Qudra
- Majd Arabia
- Daralesnad
- ODEL
- Eyad Reda Law Firm
- Ghadan
- Saudi Surfing Federation
- Empower
- Ash and Maple Management
- Al-Nahdi Family Office
- Tajalla Creative Agency
- AcedrA BioPharmaceuticals
- CoREACH
- Aims Gulf Insurance Brokers
- Alpha Consulting Group
- Center of Legal Studies and Research
- Alcon