These are the world’s best destinations for expats in 2023

InterNations rankings are based on a range of factors such as quality of life, ease of settling in, personal finance and more.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th July 2023 5:40 pm IST
These are the world's best places for expats to live, work in 2023
GCC countries flag

Bahrain has been ranked first among the Gulf countries and globally out of 53 destinations in the list of best countries to live and work in, said a new survey by global network InterNations.

BookMyMBBS

In the Expat Insider Survey 2023, the German research company quizzed more than 12,000 people to garner insights into expat life around the world.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia: Haj pilgrims can now buy Zamzam water at the airport

The company’s rankings are based on a range of factors such as quality of life, ease of settling in, personal finance and more.

MS Education Academy

Mexico topped the world ranking followed by Spain and Panama.

Among the Gulf countries surveyed by InterNations

CountryGulf rankGlobal rank
Bahrain19
UAE211
Oman312
Saudi Arabia428
Qatar531
Kuwait653

Top 10 destinations for expatriates to live and work

CountryGlobal rank
Mexico1
Spain2
Panama3
Malaysia4
Taiwan5
Thailand6
Costa Rica7
Philippines8
Bahrain9
Portugal10

Bottom 10 expatriates destinations

CountryGlobal rank
Japan44
New Zealand45
Malta46
Italy47
South Africa48
Germany49
South Korea50
Turkiye51
Norway52
Kuwait53

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th July 2023 5:40 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button