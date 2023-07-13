These are the world’s best destinations for expats in 2023

Bahrain has been ranked first among the Gulf countries and globally out of 53 destinations in the list of best countries to live and work in, said a new survey by global network InterNations.

In the Expat Insider Survey 2023, the German research company quizzed more than 12,000 people to garner insights into expat life around the world.

The company’s rankings are based on a range of factors such as quality of life, ease of settling in, personal finance and more.

Mexico topped the world ranking followed by Spain and Panama.

Among the Gulf countries surveyed by InterNations

Country Gulf rank Global rank Bahrain 1 9 UAE 2 11 Oman 3 12 Saudi Arabia 4 28 Qatar 5 31 Kuwait 6 53

Top 10 destinations for expatriates to live and work

Country Global rank Mexico 1 Spain 2 Panama 3 Malaysia 4 Taiwan 5 Thailand 6 Costa Rica 7 Philippines 8 Bahrain 9 Portugal 10

Bottom 10 expatriates destinations