These areas in Hyderabad hit by rainfall yesterday; more downpours expected today

Charminar received the highest rainfall in Hyderabad yesterday.

Vehicles ply on a road amid heavy rainfall, in Hyderabad. (ANI Photo/File photo)

Hyderabad: Rainfall yesterday disrupted normal life in many areas of Hyderabad. Residents in the city were seen grappling with issues such as power cuts and traffic congestion.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad, the city is likely to receive rainfall today as well. Starting from tomorrow, the city will only experience a cloudy sky with no rainfall.

Charminar received the highest rainfall in the city yesterday, with the mandal receiving 27.8 mm of rainfall.

Here is a list of areas that received more than 15 mm of rainfall:

MandalRainfall (in mm)
Charminar27.8
Nampally26.5
Bahadurpura26.5
Saidabad25.3
Asifnagar23.3
Amberpet21.3
Khairatabad20.5
Shaikpet19.5
Golconda16.0
Ameerpet15.5
Source: TSDPS
More downpours are expected today

According to forecasts from both the IMD Hyderabad and the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), more downpours are expected today.

As per TSDPS, the minimum temperature in the city is expected to be in the range of 19 to 21 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperatures will be between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius.

In line with the forecast, Hyderabad has been experiencing a cloudy sky since morning, and rainfall is expected in the day or evening.

