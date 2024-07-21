Thieves from AP throw stones at police in Chitradurga to escape

Chitradurga: In a dramatic turn of events, a gang of thieves from Andhra Pradesh managed to escape after pelting stones at police officers in Nayakanahatti, Challakere taluk, Chitradurga district on Saturday night. Despite police efforts to intercept and apprehend the gang, they managed to flee, leaving a trail of damage and tension in their wake.

The incident occurred when police attempted to stop a Bolero vehicle near Kudapur in Challakere taluk, suspecting it to be carrying thieves. As the police approached, the gang began hurling stones at the officers, damaging the police jeep. The police fired warning shots into the air in an attempt to subdue the attackers, but the thieves managed to escape under the cover of night.

The gang, consisting of around seven individuals, was travelling in a Bolero with Andhra Pradesh registration plates. The police, who were on night patrol, became suspicious and decided to stop the vehicle for a check. However, instead of complying, the thieves accelerated and launched a sudden stone attack on the officers.

Alerted by the commotion, police teams quickly mobilized to track the gang. The thieves were last seen heading towards Cudapur on the Bose Devarahatti, Kote Nagar inner route. Despite efforts by Nayakanahatti Police Station PSI Shivakumar’s team to catch them, the thieves managed to escape along the Hirehalli, Bedreddyhalli, and Bukkambudi routes.

Chitradurga Superintendent of Police, Dharmender Kumar Meena, visited the scene to inspect the damage and gather details about the night-time incident. The SP held discussions with the local police to understand the sequence of events and plan further action. The brazen attack has left locals in a state of worry and heightened alertness, as news of the incident spread rapidly.

“We were conducting a routine night patrol when we noticed the suspicious vehicle. As we tried to stop them for a check, they began pelting stones at us. We fired warning shots in self-defense, but they managed to escape,” said one of the officers involved in the incident.

The police are now on high alert, with increased patrols and checkpoints in the area to prevent further incidents. The attack has raised concerns about the boldness of criminal gangs and their willingness to engage in violent confrontations with law enforcement.

Residents in Nayakanahatti and surrounding areas have expressed their concern and urged the police to take stringent measures to ensure their safety. The police have assured the public that they are doing everything possible to track down the gang and prevent any future attacks.

As the investigation continues, the police are appealing to the public for any information that could lead to the apprehension of the thieves. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face and the lengths to which criminal elements will go to avoid capture.