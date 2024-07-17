Buffalo gangraped by unknown persons: AP farmer files complaint

Amaravathi: In a case of suspected unnatural sex involving an animal, a dairy farmer lodged a complaint with the police alleging that his buffalo was tied with ropes, tortured and gangraped by unidentified persons.

Pilli Sitaramaiah, a resident of Thokalapudi village of Veeravasaram mandal in West Godavari district, had tied his buffalo in its shed on July 3 and had gone home. When he returned to extract milk from the buffalo, he found some injuries in the rear part of its body.

“I called the veterinary doctor, who examined the buffalo and said that its four legs were tied using ropes, it was felled to the ground and raped. The doctor gave the buffalo injections for four days and then informed that if we continued giving the injections, it may not yield milk. So he suggested homeopathy medication for the animal,” Sitaramaiah said.

Suspecting that some individuals who have been consuming alcohol and cannabis near the shed during the nights could have raped the buffalo, and that even the rope that was used to tie the buffalo was brought from a different cattle shed.

According to Veeravasaram sub-inspector of police, Sitaramaiah has lodged a complaint, and that the police has conducted a medical examination of the buffalo through a veterinary doctor. He assured that if anybody was found to have involved in an unnatural offence, action will be taken against them as per law.