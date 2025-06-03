Watch: Thieves target mosques in Hyderabad; taps stolen

Hyderabad: Thieves continue to target mosques in the city, with two incidents reported in Hyderabad and Rachakonda when unknown persons detached and took away taps installed for ablution.

In videos from the incidents, a man wearing pants and a shirt was seen arriving at Masjid e Zeenath Momin, located in Tolichowki, Hyderabad, on Monday, June 2, during Fajr (morning prayers) time. The accused is seen stealing the taps from the ablution space before escaping the premises of the mosque and speeding away on a motorcycle.

The video went viral on social media platforms.

In the second incident, a stranger clad in a kurta and pants entered the Masjid e Qutb Shahi at Ramanthapur and took away the taps from the mosque. The incident took place in the afternoon on Monday, June 2.

In the video, the man collected the taps and kept them in his pocket before moving out of the mosque. The committee members noticed the taps missing later and, on checking CCTV footage, found that a man had trespassed into the mosque and stolen the taps.

Incidents of theft of taps, furnishings and electronic gadgets of the visitors to the mosque are quite often reported in Hyderabad.