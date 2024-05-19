Think before casting vote, KTR tells voters in MLC by-election

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday urged voters of MLC graduates’ constituency to think before casting their votes.

He addressed two meetings at Bhongir and Aler as part of the party’s campaign for election of Member of Legislative Council (MLC) from Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ constituency.

The by-election is scheduled to be held on May 27.

Rama Rao slammed both the Congress and BJP for not fulfilling their promises.

He said while Congress has backtracked on promises made in Assembly elections, the BJP government at the Centre has done nothing for Telangana in last 10 years.

He appealed to voters to apply their minds before choosing their candidate.

He asked voters to see not just parties but also the qualities of candidates.

The BRS leader said his party has fielded a highly educated candidate, Rakesh Reddy.

An alumnus of BITS Pilani, he had an opportunity to earn crores in the US, but he came back to serve people, said KTR — as Rama Rao is popularly known.

“You have a highly educated candidate from BRS and a blackmailer from Congress,” he said referring to Chintapandu Naveen, also known as Teenmaar Malanna.

KTR said the Congress indulged in blackmailing activities in the garb of journalism but BRS did not pay attention.

There are 4.6 lakh voters in the constituency spread over 34 Assembly seats in erstwhile districts of Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda.

There are 52 candidates in the fray but it will be mainly a triangular contest among Congress, BRS and BJP candidates.

KTR said Prime Minister Narendra Modi made many promises during the last 10 years but failed to fulfill them.

“Whenever asked what he has done, he is saying he has built temple. He had nothing else to say. If building a temple is a criteria, has KCR not built Yadadri temple?” he asked.

“Not just temple. We also built projects and reservoirs which are called modern temples,” said KTR, son of BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

KTR said BRS did a lot in 10 years but in the recent Assembly elections it suffered defeat.

He attributed the loss to party’s failure to take to people the good works done and also the party unintentionally distancing from few sections.

“Our rivals also ran a misinformation campaign against us through media and social media,” he said.

KTR said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had promised that farm loans will be waived on December 9 but even after five months this promise has not been fulfilled.

He asked voters they will get cheated again.

“If we are cheated once, it’s the fault of those who cheated but if we get cheated for second time it will be our mistake,” he said.