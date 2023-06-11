Third meeting of DEWG under G20 to be held in Pune from June 12

Pune: The third meeting of the Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) under G20 will be organised in Pune city of Maharashtra from Monday, a Central government official said.

It will see the inauguration of ‘The Global DPI Summit’ and ‘Global DPI Exhibition’.

The DEWG meeting will be inaugurated by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State in MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) and MSDE (Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship).

“The inaugural session will also have the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with some of the interested countries on sharing INDIA STACK i.e. successful digital solutions implemented at population scale,” Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, MeitY, told a press conference.

The Global DPI Summit over the next two days will have focused discussions among global experts and digital leaders on ‘Overview of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI)’, ‘Digital Identities for Empowering People’, ‘Digital Payments and Financial Inclusion’ etc, a release said.

The summit will be attended by around 300 senior delegates, including 150 foreign delegates. The participation includes (representatives) of 46 countries while mine countries will participate at their ministerial level. Also, 47 Global Digital Leaders will join the summit.

International Organisations participating in the summit include UNDP, UNESCO, WEF, World Bank, ITU, ADB, ICRISAT, OECD, UNCDF, Asia PKI Consortium, and BMGF.

Also, Global DPI Exhibition will be held in parallel to showcase 14 experience zones on Digital Identity, Fast Payment, DigiLocker, Soil Health Card, E-National Agriculture Market, the Unified Mobile App for New-Age Governance and Gamification of Digital India Journey among other themes.

On the second and third days of the meetings, G20 members, guest countries and international organisations will have extensive discussions on the actionable deliverables in priority areas namely ‘Digital Public Infrastructure’, ‘Cybersecurity’ and ‘Digital Skilling, the release said.

The ‘Stay Safe Online (SSO)’ campaign and ‘G20 Digital Innovation Alliance (DIA)’ have been launched under Indian Presidency to engage with common people especially youths and entrepreneurs in G20 member states.