Hyderabad’s ever-evolving food culture has a new star, and it comes with a warm, sugary twist. The iconic chimney cake, known as Kurtoskalacs, is served at Nomme as Budapest Chimney Rolls, quickly becoming a must-try dessert. Bringing a taste of Europe to the city, this unique treat is attracting food lovers not just for its flavour, but also for the experience it offers.

What Makes Chimney Rolls Special

Originally from Hungary, chimney rolls are unlike anything found in regular bakeries. Made from soft yeast dough, they are wrapped around a cylindrical rod and slowly roasted until golden brown. As they bake, sugar caramelises on the surface, creating a crisp outer layer while the inside remains light and fluffy. The result is a dessert that is crunchy, soft, warm, and comforting all at once.

Flavours and Modern Twists

At Nomme, Budapest Chimney Rolls come in flavours like cinnamon sugar, vanilla, cocoa, Nutella, chocolate overload, and nut-based toppings such as almond and pistachio. The special loaded version Budapest’s Famous Chimney Cake with custard, blueberry compote, pistachio sauce, Nutella, and ice cream is available only on weekends, making it a must-try indulgence.

Price and Value

Budapest Chimney Rolls at Nomme are priced upto 449. While slightly premium, the portion size, rich ingredients, and presentation make it a worthwhile indulgence for dessert lovers looking to try something unique.

A Must-Visit Spot in Banjara Hills

Located in Banjara Hills, one of Hyderabad’s most vibrant cafe destinations, Nomme offers the perfect setting for this global dessert experience. The lively ambience and the visual appeal of freshly prepared chimney rolls make it a favourite among youngsters and families.

In a city known for its traditional sweets, this European delight is quickly becoming an iconic addition to Hyderabad’s dessert scene.