This South Indian actress earns more than Nayanthara

Hyderabad: In the dynamic landscape of South Indian cinema, the topic of remuneration among leading actresses has sparked considerable interest. Recently, it has been reported that Rashmika Mandanna, a prominent figure in the industry, is set to receive a substantial salary for her role in the upcoming Bollywood film ‘Sikandar’.

Latest reports suggest that Rashmika Mandanna will be earning Rs. 13 crores for this project, a significant increase from her previous Bollywood film ‘Animal’, where she reportedly charged Rs. 4 crores.

This news comes as a surprise to many, considering that Lady Superstar Nayanthara has long been recognized as the highest-paid actress in South Indian cinema, with reports indicating that she charges between Rs. 5 to 10 crores per film. The buzz around Rashmika Mandanna’s salary for ‘Sikandar’ has certainly stirred conversations about the evolving dynamics of pay scales in the film industry.

As we await the release of ‘Sikandar’ on Eid 2025, directed by AR Murugadoss and featuring Salman Khan, it will be interesting to see how this development influences future contracts and negotiations within the industry. The anticipation for this action entertainer is palpable, and Rashmika Mandanna’s performance alongside Salman Khan is expected to be a highlight of the film.

The film industry continues to evolve, and with it, the recognition and compensation of its talented artists. Rashmika Mandanna’s recent salary negotiation is a testament to her rising stature and the value she brings to her projects. It also reflects the broader trends of increasing remuneration for top-tier talent in Indian cinema.