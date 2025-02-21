This Tollywood star turned down the blockbuster film Chhaava

Hyderabad: The latest hit movie Chhaava is making headlines everywhere. This historical drama, directed by Laxman Utekar, was released on February 14 and has become a massive success. The film stars Vicky Kaushal as Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and Rashmika Mandanna as Yesu Bai.

Mahesh Babu Passed on the Role

Here’s a surprising fact—this movie was first offered to Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu. The director initially told him the story, but Mahesh didn’t seem interested. Later, Vicky Kaushal was approached, and he immediately agreed to take the role. The movie turned out to be a massive hit with Vicky’s outstanding performance.

Did you know Katrina Kaif was supposed to play the female lead? After she said no, Rashmika Mandanna was brought in. She impressed everyone with her emotional and strong acting as Yesu Bai.

Box Office Success

From the very first day, Chhaava received positive reviews. Some scenes were so touching that viewers couldn’t hold back their tears. In just one week, the movie earned an incredible Rs. 225.28 crore at the Indian box office.

What If Mahesh Babu Had Said Yes?

Fans now wonder—if Mahesh Babu had accepted the role, could it have made him a pan-India star? While we’ll never know, Chhaava has become a huge achievement for Vicky Kaushal, proving that sometimes, the right opportunity finds the right person.