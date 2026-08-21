This waterfall in Telangana looks like a stream of pearls

Deep within the forest canopy of Mulugu district, near the village of Veerabhadravaram in Venkatapuram Mandal, lies one of Telangana’s most spectacular offbeat natural wonders: Mutyala Dhara Waterfalls. Also known as Muthyam Dhara, Gaddalasari, or Mutyala Jalapatham, this cascade leaps off a towering rock cliff, speculated to soar nearly 700 feet high.

The illusion of falling pearls

The waterfall derives its evocative name, which translates to “Stream of Pearls,” from a captivating natural phenomenon. As the water leaps from such an immense height, high-altitude forest crosswinds split the falling plume into millions of glinting, airborne droplets. Before reaching the plunge blue pool below, the water turns into a delicate, misty drizzle, creating the illusion of glistening strings of pearls suspended in mid-air.

Trekking into the wilderness

Unlike more accessible regional tourist spots, reaching Mutyala Dhara requires dedication and a sense of adventure. The journey involves an 8 to 10-kilometre round-trip trek through dense, raw jungle. The unpaved traditional forest trail winds across moss-covered boulders, lush teak and bamboo groves, and several natural stream crossings. Local Koya tribal guides are essential for navigating the unmarked paths safely and avoiding wildlife encounters. Regional lore also attributes therapeutic qualities to the cascade, as the headwaters flow over wild medicinal flora before plunging into the valley.

The ideal time to undertake the trek is during the monsoon and post-monsoon months (July through February), when rainfall ensures the cascade is in full flow and the surrounding Eastern Ghats wilderness is blanketed in vibrant greenery.

Distance from Hyderabad

Situated roughly 300 to 320 kilometres from Hyderabad, reaching the Mutyala Dhara waterfall base involves a 6 to 7-hour drive via NH163. The road trip carries travellers past Warangal and through the scenic forest stretches of the Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary before reaching Veerabhadravaram village, where the road ends and the wilderness begins.

Pro-tip: Because there are no commercial amenities or cellular networks along the wilderness trail, visitors must arrive fully prepared with sturdy footwear, packed provisions, and a commitment to leave no trace.